Manuel 'understands where Joel (Klatt) is coming from"

ACC Network and ESPN analyst EJ Manuel chimed in on the hot take from Fox Sports Joel Klatt this week involving Clemson.

On the ACC Network’s show In Play Manuel was asked his opinion about Klatt saying Clemson wouldn’t finish better then third in the Big Ten East or SEC East.

“I understand where Joel is coming from because there is a national narrative around the ACC that it is not as good as the Big Ten, specifically the Big Ten East or the SEC East,” said Manuel. “But when you look at it Clemson for one is going to have an opportunity to play one of those SEC East teams in South Carolina. They play them at the end of the season.”

The former Florida State QB went on however to say that the Tigers are just as good as the top teams from the Big Ten and SEC.

“But I would say Clemson is just as good as Georgia. Clemson is just as good as Ohio State. At the end of the day it is a matchup when you get into the game how do the situations play out. Are you doing good on third down. So just to go out there and throw out they couldn’t be this team whatever. Who knows because they aren’t actually playing in a game,” said Manuel.

