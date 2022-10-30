Freshman big in line to be part of rotation for Clemson hoops

One of Clemson basketball’s newcomers is expected to be part of the frontcourt rotation this season.

While sophomores Ben Middlebrooks and Ian Schieffelin are filling in at center in PJ Hall’s absence for the time being, fifth-year senior Hunter Tyson brings a veteran presence to the power forward spot. Backing him up, though, is more youth.

Freshman forward RJ Godfrey will be part of the rotation when the Tigers kick things off with an exhibition against Benedict College on Wednesday. Godfrey provides additional depth that Clemson needs along the frontline, but Tigers coach Brad Brownell said bringing Godfrey along has happened naturally since the 6-foot-7, 225-pounder has been part of the Tigers’ top 10 since arriving on campus earlier this year.

“In practice, you put 10 guys out there, and he’s one of the 10,” Brownell said. “So it’s Hunter and Ian against Ben and RJ. It’s Hunter and Ian or Hunter and Ben against Ian and RJ. That combination of four guys has battled each other most days.”

A three-star recruit, Godfrey signed with Clemson after averaging 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as a senior at North Gwinnett (Georgia) High. He possesses athleticism stemming from strong bloodlines. His father, Randall Godfrey, was an NFL linebacker for more than a decade.

Brownell said the younger Godfrey brings some of that physicality to the hardwood, which should help bring a different dimension to the power forward spot. While Tyson is more likely to stretch the floor with his ability to shoot from the perimeter, Godrey has more of a rugged skill set on the interior.

“RJ’s a big, strong, physical guy now,” Brownell said. “He and (point guard) Dillon (Hunter) are the two freshmen that physically don’t look like freshmen. You wouldn’t you wouldn’t walk into practice and look at those two guys and guess that they’re freshmen.”

Brownell also praised Godfrey’s feel for the game at such a young age.

“RJ has got a good, live body,” Brownell said. “He runs easy, he bounces well around the basket area, and he can physically put his body on people. Sometimes you have to be reminded that he’s 18 years old because he doesn’t look like he’s 18 years old … Just humble, hard-working, wants to learn and is eager but inexperienced for the level, so it’s still moving fast at times for him. But, boy, he’s got a lot of natural tools, and he makes some natural plays that you don’t coach.”

Having a different type of skill set at the position also means more versatility when it comes to lineups, one area in which Brownell said he believes this year’s team is different than his previous one. Brownell didn’t rule out the possibility of Tyson and Godfrey playing together if the Tigers need to beef things up in certain matchups.

“If we wanted to put our biggest lineup out there, it would probably be (point guard) Chase (Hunter), (shooting guard) Brevin (Galloway), Hunter (at small forward, RJ (at power forward) and Ben or Ian (at center),” Brownell said. “Hunter’s ability to shoot the ball really helps that because you’ve still got plenty of shooting, but now you’re 6-8, 6-8, 6-10 or 6-8, 6-8, 6-8 across the front line, and that helps your strength and your rebounding.”

