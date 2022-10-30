No love from this ESPN broadcast trio

No love from this ESPN broadcast trio

Football

No love from this ESPN broadcast trio

By October 30, 2022 6:40 pm

By |

Clemson isn’t getting much love from this ESPN broadcast team.

During the Michigan-Michigan State game Saturday night on ABC, play-by-play man Sean McDonough, color commentator Todd Blackledge and sideline reporter Molly McGrath all gave who they see as the top six teams in college football right now.

Both McDonough and McGrath have Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) at No. 6, while Blackledge is slightly higher on the Tigers, putting them at No. 5.

All three have Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State and Michigan in their top fours in some order, with each pegging the Bulldogs as the nation’s top team.

You can see each of their top six teams below:

Todd Blackledge  

  1. Georgia
  2. Tennessee
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan

First 2 Out

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

Sean McDonough  

  1. Georgia
  2. Tennessee
  3. Michigan
  4. Ohio State

First 2 Out

5. TCU

6. Clemson

Molly McGrath  

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan

First 2 Out

5. Alabama

6. Clemson

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN).

Following its open date Saturday, Clemson will return to action when it takes on Notre Dame in South Bend this coming Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , , , , , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6hr

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 9 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains ranked No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25. The Tigers, who of course had an open date on (…)

7hr

The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 9 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remained ranked No. 5 in the latest Coaches Poll. The Tigers of course had an (…)

reply
9hr

Former Clemson great Travis Etienne had a big first half for Jacksonville as the Jaguars battle the Denver Broncos in London.  Earlier in the week, Jacksonville showed its confidence in Etienne, (…)

reply
10hr

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has released his top teams after week 9.  Tuesday night we get the first rankings from the College Football Playoff committee. Hebstreit continues to have the Tigers on the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home