No love from this ESPN broadcast trio

Clemson isn’t getting much love from this ESPN broadcast team.

During the Michigan-Michigan State game Saturday night on ABC, play-by-play man Sean McDonough, color commentator Todd Blackledge and sideline reporter Molly McGrath all gave who they see as the top six teams in college football right now.

Both McDonough and McGrath have Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) at No. 6, while Blackledge is slightly higher on the Tigers, putting them at No. 5.

All three have Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State and Michigan in their top fours in some order, with each pegging the Bulldogs as the nation’s top team.

You can see each of their top six teams below:

Todd Blackledge

Georgia Tennessee Ohio State Michigan

First 2 Out

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

Sean McDonough

Georgia Tennessee Michigan Ohio State

First 2 Out

5. TCU

6. Clemson

Molly McGrath

Georgia Ohio State Tennessee Michigan

First 2 Out

5. Alabama

6. Clemson

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN).

Following its open date Saturday, Clemson will return to action when it takes on Notre Dame in South Bend this coming Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC).

