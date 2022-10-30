One-handed TD highlights monster game for DeAndre Hopkins

An impressive one-handed touchdown catch highlighted a huge game for DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday.

The former Clemson star and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver hauled in 12 receptions on 13 targets for 159 yards — including the highlight-reel one-handed touchdown snag late in the second quarter — during the Cardinals’ eventual 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Hopkins missed Arizona’s first six games this season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, but has been on fire since returning to the field.

After tallying 10 catches for 103 yards in his first game back on Oct. 20 against the New Orleans Saints, Hopkins had another stellar outing on Sunday.

Check out his one-handed grab below:

DEANDRE HOPKINS ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/DxuDxTxTgS — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 30, 2022

We’re going to be watching this on repeat the rest of the day 🤩@AZCardinals x @DeAndreHopkins

📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3

pic.twitter.com/DNjH135j5V — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

