Travis Etienne's career game soured by late INT

Travis Etienne's career game soured by late INT

Football

Travis Etienne's career game soured by late INT

By October 30, 2022 1:36 pm

By |

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne went off in today’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos in London.

Despite the loss, Etienne finished with a career-high 24 carries for 156 yards and one touchdown. The TD came with around four minutes left in the game to give the Jags a 17-14 lead.

Unfortunately, the Broncos drove down the field on the next drive to take the lead back. And former Tiger Trevor Lawrence threw an interception to give the Broncos the ball back and the 21-17 win.

While Etienne had his best game as a pro, Lawrence had arguably one of his worst, finishing with just 133 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, including the one that sealed the loss.

The Jags moved to 2-6 on the season. They play the Las Vegas Raiders next week.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 9 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains ranked No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25. The Tigers, who of course had an open date on (…)

3hr

The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 9 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remained ranked No. 5 in the latest Coaches Poll. The Tigers of course had an (…)

reply
5hr

Former Clemson great Travis Etienne had a big first half for Jacksonville as the Jaguars battle the Denver Broncos in London.  Earlier in the week, Jacksonville showed its confidence in Etienne, (…)

reply
6hr

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has released his top teams after week 9.  Tuesday night we get the first rankings from the College Football Playoff committee. Hebstreit continues to have the Tigers on the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home