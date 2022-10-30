Travis Etienne's career game soured by late INT

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne went off in today’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos in London.

Despite the loss, Etienne finished with a career-high 24 carries for 156 yards and one touchdown. The TD came with around four minutes left in the game to give the Jags a 17-14 lead.

Unfortunately, the Broncos drove down the field on the next drive to take the lead back. And former Tiger Trevor Lawrence threw an interception to give the Broncos the ball back and the 21-17 win.

While Etienne had his best game as a pro, Lawrence had arguably one of his worst, finishing with just 133 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, including the one that sealed the loss.

The Jags moved to 2-6 on the season. They play the Las Vegas Raiders next week.

TRAVIS ETIENNE IS HAVING HIMSELF A DAY 💪 He has the Jags up late in the 4th. (via @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/FwMX30ob3B — ESPN (@espn) October 30, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.