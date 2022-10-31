Basketball background gives Orhorhoro unique edge

In addition to his veteran role on this year’s defense, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro brings a unique flare to Clemson’s defensive front. While Orhorhoro was a talented three-star defensive prospect coming out of high school back in 2019, the Michigan native grew up playing the game of basketball.

“I don’t want to toot my own horn again, but I’m LerBon James and any time I see a ball thrown, it kind of makes me get into basketball mode,” Orhorhoro said. “I just try and match the quarterback’s hand and I try to bat the ball down.”

Basketball was the name of the game for the defender who played the game of basketball from a young age up until his junior year of high school. Following a successful sophomore season where he averaged a double-double and made it to the state semifinals alongside his team, Orhorhoro decided to meet with his school’s coaches and give football a try in the offseason.

“I always wanted to play football my whole life, but it was just something about basketball — I was just really good at it,” he said. “We went to the state championship pretty much the whole time I was at River Rouge, so just after that, I hated sitting down for so long after basketball season, so I just wanted to find something else to do to keep me occupied.

“Corey Parker, my football coach, came up to me like, ‘Hey, you want to try out football? We need you to get out there.’ And it took me like four positions to get to the defensive line, so I’m just glad it worked out the way it worked out.”

While the game of football was new to Orhorhoro, it was not new to his family. The River Rouge High School product comes from a family full of football talent including three cousins — Michael Ojemudia (Iowa), Mario Ojemudia (Michigan) and Ovie Oghoufo (Notre Dame), who all played at the Division I level before him — and while it took four positions and a couple of years to get to where he is now, Orhorhoro wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I just try to do my part,” the veteran said. “I’m an energetic guy and I try to bring a lot of energy to the team when needed, and even if we don’t need it, I just like talking, bringing the sideline together and having fun while I’m playing football.”

Now in his fourth season with the Tigers, Orhorhoro brings both his basketball roots and his current football reality to Clemson’s defensive line, providing a unique blocking-balls technique that wreaks havoc on the Tigers’ opponents and has allowed the redshirt junior to be second on the team in pass breakups (five) so far this season.

“It’s pretty easy,” Orhorhoro said in regard to finding the ball. “Once I get my hands up, basketball just translates to the football field, so that’s pretty easy for me.”

