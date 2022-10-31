Clemson drops again in this national analyst's rankings

This national analyst released his updated personal rankings on Sunday following Week 9 of the college football season.
CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell now has Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) ranked No. 4 behind Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia, in that order.
Kanell previously had the Tigers ranked No. 3, dropping them down one spot despite their 27-21 win over Syracuse on Oct. 22 at Death Valley.
Clemson remained ranked No. 5 in both the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll released Sunday.
The initial College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled this Tuesday (7-8 p.m., ESPN).
Clemson, coming off a bye week, returns to action this coming Saturday at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC).
Kanell’s full top 12 is below:
The playoff picture gets clearer…new #DKTopTwelve
1. Ohio State
2. Tennessee
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. TCU
7. Bama
8. Oregon
9. UCLA
10. UNC
11. Ole Miss
12. USC
13. Illinois *bonus pick for @TomFornelli
— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 30, 2022
