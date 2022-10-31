Clemson drops again in this national analyst's rankings

This national analyst released his updated personal rankings on Sunday following Week 9 of the college football season.

CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell now has Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) ranked No. 4 behind Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia, in that order.

Kanell previously had the Tigers ranked No. 3, dropping them down one spot despite their 27-21 win over Syracuse on Oct. 22 at Death Valley.

Clemson remained ranked No. 5 in both the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll released Sunday.

The initial College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled this Tuesday (7-8 p.m., ESPN).

Clemson, coming off a bye week, returns to action this coming Saturday at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Kanell’s full top 12 is below:

The playoff picture gets clearer…new #DKTopTwelve 1. Ohio State

2. Tennessee

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. TCU

7. Bama

8. Oregon

9. UCLA

10. UNC

11. Ole Miss

12. USC

13. Illinois *bonus pick for @TomFornelli — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 30, 2022

