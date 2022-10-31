Joel Klatt low on Clemson again this week

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt chimed in on Clemson via Twitter last week with a controversial take, opining that he doesn’t think the Tigers could win either division in the SEC or the Big Ten East.

Klatt doesn’t think Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) could even finish better than third in the SEC East (which includes Georgia and Tennessee) or better than third in the Big Ten East (which includes Michigan and Ohio State).

That belief was reflected in Klatt’s updated personal college football rankings that he released Sunday, which slot the Tigers all the way down at No. 7 in his top 10 — behind Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, TCU and even a one-loss Alabama team.

In his top 10, Klatt ranks Clemson ahead of only one-loss Oregon, one-loss UCLA and two-loss Utah.

The Tigers, who remain ranked No. 5 in both the latest AP Top 25 and coaches poll released Sunday, return to action on Saturday at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC).

The only rankings that really matter, the College Football Playoff rankings, will be unveiled with the first set of CFP rankings on Tuesday (7-8 p.m., ESPN).

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

