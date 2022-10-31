Swinney on the plan for Klubnik this week

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got a question about Cade Klubnik during his radio show Monday night.

“We are big Cade fans,” the caller said. “We were wondering what is the plan for Cade this week.”

Swinney has been pleased with what he has seen from Clemson’s freshman quarterback during the off week.

“Have him ready man. Have him ready if needed,” Swinney said. “He is a good one and he had a great week last week. And a good practice tonight. Just like you saw, he will be ready if we need him.”

Klubnik replaced DJ Uiagalelei against Syracuse and led the Tigers back to victory. Following the game, Swinney made it clear that Uiagalelei is still the starter for the Tigers.

“Sometimes Steph Curry goes 2-for-25. Your best players sometimes can have a bad day,” Swinney said. “He just got out of rhythm and made some bad plays, and we just needed a change. … DJ’s our quarterback. There ain’t no question about that. That’s our guy. That’s our leader. You can write that right now. DJ’s our guy. Now, he’s got to play better, and he will. But how about Cade Klubnik coming in and leading these guys.”

