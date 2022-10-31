Tyler Venables gets emotional talking about Bryan Bresee

Clemson safety Tyler Venables got emotional during his press conference Monday when talking about his roommate, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Venables was asked how Bresee has dealt with the death of his sister Ella, who passed away on Sept. 15 at 15 years old following a battle with brain cancer.

“It’s been tough,” Venables said, choked up. “He’s just such a good dude. I can’t imagine how that would be for me. But just to see him, he’s just so passionate about everything he does, and his whole family, his parents, are such good people. Just really good people. It’s been hard, but he’s just kept going, and he’s just such a good dude.”

You can watch Venables’ full press conference below:

