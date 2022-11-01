4-star safety, top-100 national recruit has ‘always loved’ Clemson

Clemson recently played host to this highly touted defensive back from the Peach State.

Buford (Ga.) High School four-star safety TyShun White, a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class, made his first-ever trip to Tiger Town for the Tigers’ game against Syracuse on Oct. 22.

“The visit to Clemson was real good,” White told The Clemson Insider. “I got to see the environment, meet the coaches and got to see how Clemson’s defense plays.”

White, ranked as high as the No. 5 safety and No. 81 overall prospect in his class by Rivals, came away impressed by the environment at Death Valley during what was a top-15 matchup.

“The atmosphere was crazy,” he said. “My family, they really liked the atmosphere also. It was a good atmosphere. The fans, they rushed the field after the game, so that was pretty cool to see that. The crowd was crazy every third down. It’s crazy.”

The 6-foot, 185-pound junior liked what he saw from Clemson’s defense, which shut out Syracuse in the second half en route to the 27-21 win over the Orange.

“I like how their defense plays,” he said. “They play a lot of man coverage. That’s what Coach (Wes) Goodwin was telling me, they play a lot of man coverage. So, it’s good to see that because that’s kind of what we do at my high school now, play a lot of man coverage.”

Speaking of Goodwin, White was able to talk with the Tigers’ defensive coordinator in the locker room after the game and had the chance to sit down and chat a lot with co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn before the game.

White also got to meet head man Dabo Swinney in the locker room after the game.

“Coach Swinney, he’s the GOAT,” White said. “I’ve been looking at Coach Swinney. Before I even got to Clemson, I had already seen the way he coaches and stuff. It’s very relating, the way he celebrates with the team. So, that was really cool to see a head coach doing stuff like that.”

It was the time White spent in the locker room after the game that provided the overall highlight of his visit.

“They were exciting to watch throughout the game, and then the locker room vibe was crazy after the game,” he said, “how they celebrated and how Coach Dabo Swinney celebrated with the team.”

White had been in contact with Clemson prior to the visit, and based on what he’s heard from Conn and other coaches, the Tigers are certainly interested in him.

“They really like the way I play,” he said. “Coach Conn really thinks highly of me, and he really talked highly of me there. So, that was really good to hear.”

White has also been to games this season at Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn and Virginia Tech. Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida and Texas A&M are some schools he expects to check out moving forward.

His lengthy offer list features, among many others, schools like Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

“Everybody’s pretty even now,” he said of his recruitment. “I probably won’t have anything narrowed down until sometime next year.”

If the Tigers were to join his offer sheet in the future, White would be stoked.

“That would mean a lot,” he said. “I really admire Clemson. I always loved the way Clemson played and the environment that Clemson has. I always watched Clemson, the YouTube channel they have, the players’ vlog and stuff. I watched almost every season of that. Every day, I always watched that when I was in middle school and stuff like that. So if Clemson offered me, that would be crazy, like very exciting. And I’ve been through a lot in the recruiting (process) with Clemson. I’ve always loved Clemson.”

–Photo for this article courtesy of TyShun White on Twitter (@Thecautionchild)

