CFP Chairman on what ultimately pushed Clemson into CFP's initial top 4

Clemson came in at No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings revealed Tuesday, putting the Tigers ahead of two other unbeatens for the time being.

So what was it that pushed Clemson into the top 4 ahead of Michigan (No. 5) and TCU (No. 7)? CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan said it boiled down to the totality of the Tigers’ body of work through eight games.

“As we go through and certainly talk about the wins, at Wake, at Florida State, NC State and Syracuse really did push them over the top,” Corrigan said.

Clemson’s wins at No. 21 Wake Forest and Florida State make up half of the Tigers’ four road wins to this point. The win over Wake is also one of three over teams ranked in the CFP’s initial top 25 (No. 20 Syracuse and No. 22 NC State).

Clemson will try to keep its perfect record intact Saturday when the Tigers go for another win away from home at Notre Dame.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!