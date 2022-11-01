Clemson 'not jumping off the screen' at this ESPN analyst

When Clemson’s initial College Football Playoff ranking was unveiled Tuesday night, an ESPN college football analyst gave his thoughts on the Tigers.

After Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) came in at No. 4 in the first of six sets of CFP rankings that will be released weekly through November and in early December, Joey Galloway chimed in on the Tigers and their offense that currently ranks 19th nationally in points per game (37.1).

“Clemson, probably for the past few years, even though they won 10 games last season, they haven’t jumped off the screen at you when you watch them,” Galloway said. “You’re expecting to see that explosive offense that we’ve seen over the past years, and we’ve not seen that yet.”

Galloway added that he thinks the Tigers will “be fine” if they remain undefeated, though he apparently hasn’t been very impressed with Dabo Swinney’s team.

“So, I can see Clemson being the team that is like OK, if they win out, they’ll be fine,” he said. “But they’re not jumping off the screen at me and making me think wow, they’re a great team.”

