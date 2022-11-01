Clemson 'not jumping off the screen' at this ESPN analyst

Clemson 'not jumping off the screen' at this ESPN analyst

Football

Clemson 'not jumping off the screen' at this ESPN analyst

By November 1, 2022 7:56 pm

By |

When Clemson’s initial College Football Playoff ranking was unveiled Tuesday night, an ESPN college football analyst gave his thoughts on the Tigers.

After Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) came in at No. 4 in the first of six sets of CFP rankings that will be released weekly through November and in early December, Joey Galloway chimed in on the Tigers and their offense that currently ranks 19th nationally in points per game (37.1).

“Clemson, probably for the past few years, even though they won 10 games last season, they haven’t jumped off the screen at you when you watch them,” Galloway said. “You’re expecting to see that explosive offense that we’ve seen over the past years, and we’ve not seen that yet.”

Galloway added that he thinks the Tigers will “be fine” if they remain undefeated, though he apparently hasn’t been very impressed with Dabo Swinney’s team.

“So, I can see Clemson being the team that is like OK, if they win out, they’ll be fine,” he said. “But they’re not jumping off the screen at me and making me think wow, they’re a great team.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

A former Clemson wide receiver was released by an NFL team this week. The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have released Deon Cain. Cain joined Philadelphia’s practice squad after being waived by the Eagles (…)

7hr

Bad news for the Georgia football team was reported Tuesday. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith — the Bulldogs’ top pass-rusher who is viewed as a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — will miss the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home