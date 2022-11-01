NFL team releases former Tiger

A former Clemson wide receiver was released by an NFL team this week.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have released Deon Cain.

Cain joined Philadelphia’s practice squad after being waived by the Eagles in late August. He had 106 receiving yards in three preseason games.

A 2018 sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Cain has recorded nine receptions for 124 yards in his NFL career.

The Tampa, Fla., native had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns over 42 games (14 starts) in his career at Clemson from 2015-17.

Practice squad: Eagles have signed CB Javelin Guidry and released WR Deon Cain. pic.twitter.com/XnYpAE1utc — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 31, 2022

