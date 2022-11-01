Swinney Tuesday Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference Tuesday where he previewed the game with Notre Dame.
Swinney gave the latest on injuries, went in-depth on the Irish and talked about the bye week.
A former Clemson wide receiver was released by an NFL team this week. The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have released Deon Cain. Cain joined Philadelphia’s practice squad after being waived by the Eagles (…)
Clemson basketball season is set to get underway Monday night. The Tigers hope to make another run to the NCAA tournament. In this edition of ‘Hunter’s Take’ we take a look at the upcoming season. (…)
CHICAGO – The Butkus Foundation has named fifteen of the nation’s best collegiate and high school linebackers Butkus Award® semifinalists for the 2022 season. The collegiate semifinalists come (…)
Bad news for the Georgia football team was reported Tuesday. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith — the Bulldogs’ top pass-rusher who is viewed as a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — will miss the (…)
It’s been a gradual progression back to full strength for Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas. The fifth-year senior missed the first five games of the season recovering from surgery on his broken foot (…)
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday updated the status of an injured member of the Tigers’ backfield ahead of the team’s game at Notre Dame on Saturday. Running back Kobe Pace has missed the last three games (…)
Beaux Collins, who has picked up five receiving touchdowns during the 2022 season, has not seen any touches of the ball in the last two games versus both Florida State and Syracuse. The Clemson sophomore (…)
Maxwell Football Club Executive Director, Mark Wolpert, announced the 2022 semifinalists for the 86th Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year and the 28th Chuck Bednarik Award for the (…)
Tyler Venables spoke to the media on Monday, detailing what the Notre Dame offense will bring to the table this Saturday. The junior Clemson safety reflected on the most recent games between the Tigers and the (…)
Members of Clemson’s coaching staff said going into last week that the open date was coming at a good time for the Tigers. One of the primary reasons for that belief was the extra rest it would allow some (…)