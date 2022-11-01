Swinney updates status of injured running back

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday updated the status of an injured member of the Tigers’ backfield ahead of the team’s game at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Running back Kobe Pace has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain. Coming off an open date, Swinney said Pace is close to returning but will likely be held another week before returning for Clemson’s next home game against Louisville on Nov. 12.

“Doing a lot better,” Swinney said of Pace. “It will probably be next week (when he plays again). We were hopeful for this week, but he’s probably more next week.”

Pace, who hasn’t played since Oct. 1 against NC State, has 20 carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!