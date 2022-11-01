The difference between Clemson and Michigan, per CFP’s committee chair

Clemson joins Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia as the unbeatens currently comprising the top 4 of the College Football Playoff rankings. The fourth-ranked Tigers got the nod over another unbeaten, No. 5 Michigan, when the initial rankings were released Tuesday.

CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan said the primary difference between Clemson and Michigan after each team’s first eight games lies in the strength of their schedules.

“I think as you look at it, Clemson, they’re 5-0 against teams that are over .500,” Corrigan said. “Michigan was 2-0 against opponents that are over .500. That clearly is going to factor in.

Corrigan also mentioned some notable road wins for Clemson that impressed the committee, including its double-overtime victory at No. 21 Wake Forest.

“A win at Wake Forest. A win at Florida State,” Corrigan said. “As we were going through it, Michigan’s signature win being the Penn State game, all we can do it base it on where we are at this point.”

Clemson has a chance to pick up more wins against teams with winning records starting Saturday at Notre Dame (5-3). The Tigers will then finish the regular season with three straight home games against Louisville (5-3), Miami (4-4) and South Carolina (5-3), none of which have losing records at this point.

Michigan’s next two games are against Rutgers and Nebraska, who currently have a combined record of 7-8, before the Wolverines end the regular season against No. 16 Illinois and No. 2 Ohio State.

