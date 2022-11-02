Antonio Williams is 'a special case'

Beaux Collins sat down with the media Monday, coming off Clemson’s bye week, and ahead of a big away game against Notre Dame this weekend.

Collins came in hot this season with a touchdown reception in each of the first four games, and it’s safe to say that he has become one of DJ Uiagalelei’s most reliable receivers.

Also on that list is true freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams.

Relatively new to the Tigers himself being only a sophomore, Collins knows exactly what it is like to have to learn a whole new offense, playbook and level of play. Collins applauded Williams on Monday for adjusting seamlessly into the offense this year, and already making an impact on the field.

“He catches everything really in practice, even in the games he catches a lot,” Collins said. “He was able to pick up on our playbook pretty good. He is not one to really ask a lot of questions and things like that, so he is just a special case.”

When asked what makes Williams so special, Collins could not come up with a true word for it.

“His shiftyness, if that’s even a word,” Collins said with a chuckle.

A South Carolina native, Williams has worked his way into the offense extremely well, totaling 29 receptions, 364 yards and two touchdowns this season.

“He was born with a lot of ability that I have not seen before. It’s amazing to just see him go out there and have fun,” Collins said of Williams. “He’s a really laid-back guy, and doesn’t say too much, but on the field he is a dog.”