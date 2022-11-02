Brownell high on Clemson's versatility entering new hoops season

Ask Brad Brownell about Clemson’s pecking order at point guard, and the answer from the Tigers’ veteran coach is the first hint.

“Chase (Hunter) is by far the guy we’re probably going to start with at that spot,” Brownell said. “Having said that, I think both (true freshman) Dillon (Hunter) and Josh (Beadle) have played very well. And so they’re both going to get minutes.

“The beauty of that is it’s easy for Chase to bump over (off the ball). And sometimes that’s good because it takes a little pressure off. Chase could very easily start at the point for 30 games. He might start three. I don’t know. We’re just kind of letting it all see where it goes.”

Brownell went on to explain that Dillon Hunter, Chase’s brother and the highest-ranked recruit in the Tigers’ 2022 signing class, is more physically prepared for the college game than most true freshmen. Yet Brownell stopped short of putting the label of backup point on the talented 6-foot-4, 190-pound newcomer.

“That’s hard to say. I don’t know,” Brownell said. “That’s what I like about our team, though, is I could play all three of those guys together. I could play Dillon, Josh and Chase, and we would feel fine. Chase would guard the bigger wing and Dillon and Josh would guard the backcourt, and we’ve got three ball handlers out there and guys with speed.”

Move to shooting guard, where Boston College transfer Brevin Galloway will log plenty of minutes in his first season with the Tigers. But Brownell indicated there are other players capable of manning that spot as well, another indication of what Brownell believes is one of the key contrasts in the 2022-23 version of Clemson’s basketball team compared to last season.

“Chase and Alex (Hemenway) and Josh. That’s what I’m saying,” Brownell said. “There’s no set deal. Do we run out there with our older guys early in the season? Maybe, but not if the older guys don’t practice well.”

The same goes for the wing, another position Galloway is capable of playing. Brownell said he’s essentially got five players vying for the three guard spots.

“Josh could be over there (on the wing) some,” Brownell said. “And Alex if you play Alex with Chase and his brother. I guess my point is like I really think all five guys can do it.”

Versatility is a strength for this year’s group of Tigers, which will get a test run tonight when they host Benedict College for an exhibition at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson has added five newcomers to seven holdovers from last season’s 17-16 team. And with so many players capable of playing different positions, Brownell said it gives him the flexibility to change up his lineups depending on matchups.

“I think that is one of the biggest differences (with this year’s team),” Brownell said.

Even veteran Hunter Tyson, whose primary position is power forward, could play on the wing when Clemson wants to bulk up against bigger, more physical teams on the perimeter, something Brownell said Clemson struggled to do at times last season. Clemson will be without star center PJ Hall (knee) for an unspecified amount of games this month, but Brownell said he believes there’s enough size and depth in the frontcourt for the Tigers to go big without him for the time being if needed.

What would that lineup look like?

“If we wanted to put our biggest lineup out there, it will probably be Chase. Brevin, Hunter, (freshman forward) RJ (Godfrey) and (centers) Ben (Middlebrooks) or Ian (Schieffelin),” Brownell said. “Hunter’s ability to shoot the ball really helps that because you’ve still got plenty of shooting. But now you’re 6-8, 6-8 and 6-10 or 6-8, 6-8, 6-8 across the frontline. That helps your strength and your rebounding.”

Today’s exhibition is set for a 7 p.m. tip. Clemson will officially open the season Monday against The Citadel.

