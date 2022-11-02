Finebaum hating on Clemson after first CFP rankings

Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, reacting to the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings that were unveiled Tuesday night.

The ESPN personality doesn’t agree with the CFP rankings for Clemson and Michigan, and believes the Wolverines (No. 5) should be ranked fourth instead of the Tigers.

“Michigan has not played a great non-conference schedule, but they’ve been very dominating and they’ve also beaten some good teams – not great teams, in Penn State, but good teams,” Finebaum said. “They beat Michigan State the other night – not a great team but still a conference foe and a rival. And Michigan is in big trouble if they lose to Ohio State because of their non-conference schedule. But I completely agree. They should be at 4.”

Finebaum added that he’s “not impressed with Clemson” and thinks the Tigers could very well lose at Notre Dame on Saturday night.

“I’m not impressed with Clemson. I’m not impressed at all with the ACC,” he said. “We made a big deal a couple weeks ago – man, Clemson wins at Wake Forest, and then you mentioned the Wake Forest letdown (against Louisville) a couple days ago. The only thing about Clemson, they have a chance to redeem themselves, or be eliminated Saturday night at Notre Dame. That’s a fascinating game, and Clemson very likely could lose because they just have not been very good this year.”

