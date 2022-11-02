Greene says defense 'took a great step in getting ahead’ during bye week

Clemson junior cornerback Malcolm Greene spoke to the media this past Monday about the strides the Tigers’ defense made during a much-needed bye week.

It’s not a secret that Clemson’s defense has had its ups and downs throughout this season. Everyone says defense wins games, but Clemson’s defense has had to nurse injuries throughout the first half of the season and couldn’t seem to catch a break.

Two key players on the defensive line, Bryan Bresee and Xavier Thomas, have been in and out of rotation over the course of the season.

One of the Tigers’ starting linebackers, Barrett Carter, did not play against Syracuse due to a concussion. However, this past Monday, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said Carter is “progressing back” and he hadn’t seen Carter have any setbacks.

Things are looking up for Clemson’s defense with no one in the locker room dealing with significant long-lasting injuries.

Greene reflected on the team’s current injury situation compared to previous years, and feels optimistic heading into the final stretch of the season.

“It feels great. This is the best… I feel like everybody is at a great spot at this point in the season and I feel like it is going to pay great dividends for us this season,” Greene said Monday. “Having this many guys being able to go out there in practice and in games, and getting in those reps that we need going into this long stretch, is big.”

During the bye week, Greene feels like they made a lot of progress in areas on the defense that teams had been taking advantage of.

“I feel like during the off week we definitely were good and very productive, we took a great step in getting ahead, developing our depth and making sure that we’re clean on all of our little things that we slipped up on in the past,” Greene said. “All of our little areas that a lot of teams could strike, we took great strides in cleaning those things up…and getting ready for our next opponent.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!