Herbstreit reacts to TCU's ranking

When the first set of College Football Playoff rankings were announced Tuesday night on ESPN, TCU (8-0) came in at No. 7 behind one-loss Alabama at No. 6 and the five teams in college football besides the Horned Frogs that remain unbeaten (No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Michigan).

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit sounded surprised when asked for his reaction to the Big 12’s TCU being ranked seventh.

“I mean, it’s only the opening week of these rankings. You could say, who cares. But it says a lot, man,” he said.

“I mean, you guys went right down the list there and talked about the depth of that conference. And we talk on GameDay every week about whether it’s Oklahoma State or Kansas State or TCU, all these teams — they’re very, very competitive, and the committee at this point is not necessarily maybe that impressed. They haven’t blown everybody out the way maybe some of the other teams ahead of them have. But that was one of the teams, I think, we were excited to see. Would they be behind a one-loss Alabama? And for now they are.”

