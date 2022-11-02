Irish Sports Daily Scouting Report: Clemson

Football

By November 2, 2022 4:28 pm

The Clemson Insider is working with our good friends at Irish Sports Daily ahead of Saturday’s matchup between the fourth-ranked Tigers and the Fighting Irish in South Bend.

We do this every year that Clemson plays Notre Dame, and our good friends at Irish Sports Daily provided a scouting report on the Tigers going into Saturday’s showdown at Notre Dame Stadium:

From 2015-2020, Clemson was in that exclusive elite group of college football programs.

They were in the College Football Playoff for six straight seasons. They won two national championships and were in the championship game four times. When Notre Dame fans talked about closing the gap, it was a program like Clemson that they were trying to catch.

You can read the full article written by Jamie Uyeyama here: LINK.

