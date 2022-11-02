Notre Dame head coach talks Tigers

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked to the media this week ahead of Saturday’s showdown between the Fighting Irish and fourth-ranked Clemson in South Bend (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Freeman discussed whether there is concern Clemson fans will pack Notre Dame Stadium.

“We played Cincinnati last year here in the stadium and there was some red,” he said. “It sticks out when you’re a bright color, maybe red or orange, in Notre Dame Stadium. But it’s a home field advantage. To play a team like Clemson in Notre Dame Stadium, it’s a huge advantage for us. You go from a game like last week, we’re in that loud dome (at Syracuse), and everything’s got to be on silent count. It was tough. We had two pre-snap penalties, if not more, because of it. We’re definitely grateful to be back home, especially to play a team like Clemson in our home stadium. I think that’s an advantage for us.”

You can watch Freeman’s full press conference below:

