Swinney makes prediction about freshman receiver

It’s been seven weeks since Adam Randall made his return to the field following ACL surgery in the spring, but Clemson’s freshman wideout has been relatively quiet in the passing game.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that Randall continues to do fine physically. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Randall, a four-star signee out of Myrtle Beach High, has drawn comparisons from coaches and teammates alike to former Clemson standouts and current NFL receivers for his advanced technical approach to playing the position as well as his impressive physical stature as a first-year player.

But Randall has just three catches through his first six games of his collegiate career. Asked if Randall could be a bigger weapon down the stretch for a passing game that’s produced more than 209 yards just once in the last four games, Swinney answered in the affirmative.

“Absolutely,” he said.

Randall made his college debut against Louisiana Tech in mid-September, just five months after undergoing surgery on his knee. He played 18 snaps in that game. With veterans Joseph Ngata and E.J. Williams along with sophomore Beaux Collins also repping at Randall’s outside receiver spot, he combined to log just 35 snaps in Clemson’s first two ACC games but has seen his reps gradually increase since.

Randall got a season-high 32 snaps in the Tigers’ most recent game against Syracuse, though he hasn’t caught a pass in two games. His three catches have totaled 34 yards.

Swinney said there have been less opportunities for the receivers as a whole given how well the running game has worked the last two games (104 combined carries), but he made a prediction about Randall’s future involvement in the offense going forward.

“He’s practicing well and really in a good spot right now,” Swinney said. “Still got a long way to go, but he’s going to make some big plays along the way.”

Clemson has four regular-season games remaining starting Saturday with a trip to Notre Dame.

