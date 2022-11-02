What They Are Saying: Clemson at No. 4 shocks many

What They Are Saying: Clemson at No. 4 shocks many

Football

What They Are Saying: Clemson at No. 4 shocks many

By November 2, 2022 10:34 am

By |

Clemson at No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings had Twitter buzzing Tuesday night.  That certainly didn’t fit the narrative many have preached this season.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Clemson at No. 4 in the first rankings.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

9m

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked to the media this week ahead of Saturday’s showdown between the Fighting Irish and fourth-ranked Clemson in South Bend (7:30 p.m., NBC). Freeman (…)

53m

When the first set of College Football Playoff rankings were announced Tuesday night on ESPN, TCU (8-0) came in at No. 7 behind one-loss Alabama at No. 6 and the five teams in college football besides the (…)

13hr

Beaux Collins sat down with the media Monday, coming off Clemson’s bye week, and ahead of a big away game against Notre Dame this weekend. Collins came in hot this season with a touchdown reception in each of (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home