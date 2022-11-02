What They Are Saying: Clemson at No. 4 shocks many

Clemson at No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings had Twitter buzzing Tuesday night. That certainly didn’t fit the narrative many have preached this season.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Clemson at No. 4 in the first rankings.

Clemson 3 top 25 wins in current poll so deserving of top 4. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) November 1, 2022

I’m confused why Clemson resume keeps being brought up???? — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) November 1, 2022

So, @TCUFootball has two wins that are better than any win Clemson has…@ClemsonFB is not a bad football team, but TCU got snubbed by brand bias…If Texas or OU had the exact same resume as TCU they would by no lower than 4 — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 1, 2022

I have zero faith in the College Football Playoff committee if they legit think Clemson is better than Michigan. It’s so bad, it’s laughable. — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) November 1, 2022

TCU and Clemson have identical records. TCU's strength of record (3) is above Clemson (4). TCU has more ranked wins (4) than Clemson (3). The fact Clemson is No. 4 while TCU is down at No. 7 is laughable. #CFBPlayoff — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) November 1, 2022

My takeaways of first CFP:

–Top three, throw 'em in a hat.

–Mich-Ohio St will be an elimination game

–Tenn-UGA not so much.

–No. 4 Clemson is not a playoff team. Not yet. Not now.

–At No. 8, shocked that TCU wasn't even in consideration. Start worrying, Frogs. https://t.co/oBQacaPY3X — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) November 1, 2022

The first College Football Playoff rankings: 1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson Tennessee is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time.https://t.co/lvf0pgskdv — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 1, 2022

The CFP committee rankings are especially drunk with Michigan ranked behind Clemson. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 1, 2022

So, apparently they didn't watch the Cuse-Clemson game https://t.co/YfYCx8hc8O — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 2, 2022

IT DOESNT MATTER — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) November 1, 2022

