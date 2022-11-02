What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 8

As usual, there was no shortage of buzz about former Clemson standouts during Week 8 of the NFL season.
Check out what they are saying on Twitter about some former Tigers in the league:
Seems solid. @swaggy_t1 #DENvsJAX pic.twitter.com/h7VY153LU7
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
— Groovy🧘🏾♂️ (@_TreWilliams) October 30, 2022
This is really good, right!?@Jaguars x @swaggy_t1
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3 pic.twitter.com/31i0PI97oU
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
BOOM!! Career-high 156 rushing yards with the exclamation point. Go off @swaggy_t1 🔥
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3
pic.twitter.com/Rs5msf0PQ7
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
TRAVIS ETIENNE IS HAVING HIMSELF A DAY 💪
He has the Jags up late in the 4th.
(via @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/FwMX30ob3B
— ESPN (@espn) October 30, 2022
.@swaggy_t1 gettin' it done in the trenches 😤@Jaguars x @swaggy_t1
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3 pic.twitter.com/cemWBMC9cG
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
UNOOOO!@swaggy_t1 | #DENvsJAX on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/7CcdhlMpEn
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 30, 2022
Chill out @swaggy_t1 !!!!! #BeastModeActivated
— Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) October 30, 2022
Most rush yards in first 3 career starts by Jaguars RB:
Travis Etienne – 285 (and counting)
Maurice Jones-Drew – 270
Fred Taylor – 232 pic.twitter.com/bAvZyo1gvm
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 30, 2022
The #ClemsonFamily knew this was coming. Keep going @swaggy_t1!! https://t.co/gOeAAtKIzE
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 31, 2022
Around the world.#DENvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/SscGIDLbiD
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 30, 2022
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars rocking the all black uniforms in London 👏
Broncos vs. Jaguars in London this Sunday at 9:30 AM ET on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/Vau55lounK
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2022
Go be great, @Trevorlawrencee‼️
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3 pic.twitter.com/5tvaZZYRAF
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
.@Trevorlawrencee ready to rock 🙌
📺 Broncos vs. Jaguars in London on @ESPNPlus here: https://t.co/j7rQOkSpEr pic.twitter.com/GXZkh7eCMD
— ESPN (@espn) October 30, 2022
Rise and shine!@Trevorlawrencee is already throwin' dimes 🏈
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3pic.twitter.com/c1IwV6RbDA
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
.@Trevorlawrencee and @eazyengram playing pitch and catch.#DENvsJAX on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/XdNfwFWxrM
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 30, 2022
LAWRENCE THROWS A DIME FOR 6️⃣
📺 Broncos vs. Jaguars in London on @ESPNPlus here: https://t.co/busEiLsIbl
(via @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/FQxt40yJms
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2022
16 + 17 = 6 – quick maths!@Trevorlawrencee | @eazyengram#DENvsJAX on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/AuSIsCOLYi
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 30, 2022
What a ball from 16 🎯🏈
The @Jaguars and @Trevorlawrencee are finding their groove over In London!
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3 pic.twitter.com/5TUXtFDF1x
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
Only need ☝️ @DeAndreHopkins x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/RVhHw74bS0
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 30, 2022
Everything looks routine when you’ve done it 800 times 🤯🏈@AZCardinals x @DeAndreHopkins
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoBpic.twitter.com/PVUYoayoyi https://t.co/GLLbnBlDvz
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
HOPKINS ONE-HANDED SNATCH TD ✋
(via @AZCardinals)pic.twitter.com/7GNyOuwmgE
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2022
DEANDRE HOPKINS FILTHY TD CATCH.
(Via: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/hV8lq1p6fU
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 30, 2022
We’re going to be watching this on repeat the rest of the day 🤩@AZCardinals x @DeAndreHopkins
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3
pic.twitter.com/DNjH135j5V
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
Even when he's covered, @DeAndreHopkins is open@AZCardinals x @DeAndreHopkins
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3
pic.twitter.com/jloMKOwwyJ
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
DEANDRE HOPKINS ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/DxuDxTxTgS
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 30, 2022
There's only one @DeAndreHopkins pic.twitter.com/pNokYQj5RX
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
“Defeat is a state of mind; no one is ever defeated until defeat has been accepted as a reality.” — Bruce Lee pic.twitter.com/9LuJYZ0st3
— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 30, 2022
— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) November 2, 2022
🗣 POSTER!!! @teehiggins5
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3 pic.twitter.com/qZZ9sbulxU
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 1, 2022
Did someone say spooky szn? 👀🧛 pic.twitter.com/FUojWbeFY0
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 30, 2022
Lead the way, Grady‼️🏈@AtlantaFalcons x @GradyJarrett
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB pic.twitter.com/Ouvaz4Hgs5
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
MOOD 😁 pic.twitter.com/DgN2JjSmeQ
— New York Giants (@Giants) October 30, 2022
Our guys @Jayronkearse8 and @carloswatkins94 have already combined for 5️⃣ tackles for the @dallascowboys… IN THE FIRST QUARTER 😤💪 pic.twitter.com/1SpYTDZskK
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
8 tackles
6 solo tackles
1 sack@Jayronkearse8 was on a different level today and has had 1️⃣6️⃣ tackles across the last two games 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/jbjaOdnwtO
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
Gotta love it when the DBs start getting in on the fun! @Jayronkearse8#CHIvsDAL | @Albertsons pic.twitter.com/NvFDjXlxpn
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 30, 2022
Isaiah Simmons with the sack, forced fumble, and the fumble recovery.@isaiahsimmons25 | #ClemsonNFL
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) October 30, 2022
.@isaiahsimmons25 is a PROBLEM‼️
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3
pic.twitter.com/z5DnUXolp1
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
Isaiah Simmons strip sack and fumble recovery!@AZCardinals ball with a chance to take the lead.
📺: #AZvsMIN on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Tc7CqisiVw pic.twitter.com/evFNA1AKtJ
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
1 sack
1 fumble recovery
5 solo tackles
Way to show out today @isaiahsimmons25‼️
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3 pic.twitter.com/HWt6UcsE9N
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
4️⃣ punts for 2️⃣1️⃣0️⃣ yards 👏👏@bpinion05's average of 52.5 yards is the fourth-best of his career when punting 3+ times in a game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GQsdPBAYDn
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022
Day made. 🐅🧡 #ClemsonFamily https://t.co/8GaBKpqSA0
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 2, 2022
The Tigers were ACTIVE this weekend. Here are some of the best plays from week eight in the @NFL. 🐅
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB pic.twitter.com/DjGNphulBz
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 1, 2022
