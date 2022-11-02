What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 8

As usual, there was no shortage of buzz about former Clemson standouts during Week 8 of the NFL season.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about some former Tigers in the league:

TRAVIS ETIENNE IS HAVING HIMSELF A DAY 💪 He has the Jags up late in the 4th. (via @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/FwMX30ob3B — ESPN (@espn) October 30, 2022

Most rush yards in first 3 career starts by Jaguars RB: Travis Etienne – 285 (and counting)

Maurice Jones-Drew – 270

Fred Taylor – 232 pic.twitter.com/bAvZyo1gvm — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 30, 2022

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars rocking the all black uniforms in London 👏 Broncos vs. Jaguars in London this Sunday at 9:30 AM ET on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/Vau55lounK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2022

What a ball from 16 🎯🏈 The @Jaguars and @Trevorlawrencee are finding their groove over In London!

📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3 pic.twitter.com/5TUXtFDF1x — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022

We’re going to be watching this on repeat the rest of the day 🤩@AZCardinals x @DeAndreHopkins

📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3

pic.twitter.com/DNjH135j5V — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022

DEANDRE HOPKINS ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/DxuDxTxTgS — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 30, 2022

“Defeat is a state of mind; no one is ever defeated until defeat has been accepted as a reality.” — Bruce Lee pic.twitter.com/9LuJYZ0st3 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 30, 2022

Did someone say spooky szn? 👀🧛 pic.twitter.com/FUojWbeFY0 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 30, 2022

Our guys @Jayronkearse8 and @carloswatkins94 have already combined for 5️⃣ tackles for the @dallascowboys… IN THE FIRST QUARTER 😤💪 pic.twitter.com/1SpYTDZskK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022

8 tackles

6 solo tackles

1 sack@Jayronkearse8 was on a different level today and has had 1️⃣6️⃣ tackles across the last two games 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/jbjaOdnwtO — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022

Isaiah Simmons strip sack and fumble recovery!@AZCardinals ball with a chance to take the lead. 📺: #AZvsMIN on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Tc7CqisiVw pic.twitter.com/evFNA1AKtJ — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

1 sack

1 fumble recovery

5 solo tackles Way to show out today @isaiahsimmons25‼️

📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3 pic.twitter.com/HWt6UcsE9N — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022

4️⃣ punts for 2️⃣1️⃣0️⃣ yards 👏👏@bpinion05's average of 52.5 yards is the fourth-best of his career when punting 3+ times in a game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GQsdPBAYDn — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2022

The Tigers were ACTIVE this weekend. Here are some of the best plays from week eight in the @NFL. 🐅 📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB pic.twitter.com/DjGNphulBz — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 1, 2022

