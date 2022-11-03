Clemson and Notre Dame Preparing for Old School Battle on Saturday

The Clemson Insider is working with our good friends at Irish Sports Daily ahead of Saturday’s matchup between the fourth-ranked Tigers and the Fighting Irish in South Bend.

We do this every year that Clemson plays Notre Dame, and our good friends at Irish Sports Daily published an excellent story on the Tigers and Irish preparing for an old school battle on Saturday:

Clemson. Notre Dame. It’s a game that hasn’t been played much, but the two teams are also pretty familiar with each other after playing against each other in high-stakes games over the last few years. The Tigers won the National Title game in 2018, but multiple Clemson players said the playoff game against Notre Dame was the most physical game of the season. In 2020, the two programs met twice in a month as Notre Dame knocked off then No. 1 ranked Clemson in South Bend and then the Tigers beat the Irish soundly in Charlotte in the ACC Championship Game. And who could forget the 2015 game that was played in a tropical storm.

