Clemson looking to get this receiver involved in passing game again

There’s been a noticeable absence in the cooling off of Clemson’s passing game recently.

After averaging 275 yards passing in their first four games, the Tigers haven’t eclipsed the 220-yard mark through the air since putting up a season-best 371 in that double-overtime shootout at Wake Forest. Clemson is coming off a season-low 157 passing yards against Syracuse two weeks ago.

That coincided with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei’s worst performance so far, a three-turnover debacle in two and a half quarters that resulted in him getting benched for the first time this season. But Clemson had also thrown for 209 yards or less in two of its three prior games.

And there’s been no involvement from Beaux Collins. Clemson’s sophomore receiver has been available each game on the outside, but after being one of Uiagalelei’s primary targets through the first six games, Collins has gone the last two without a catch.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers’ run-heavy game plans against Florida State and Syracuse had something to do with that, but he added they tried to dial up a few calls to get Collins the ball that didn’t work out.

“We got a huge PI (pass interference) on a post route (in one of those games),” Swinney said. “There are other things that show up. He’s had opportunity. It just hasn’t worked out. That’s the life of a receiver.”

Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter acknowledged there have been times where certain coverages have eliminated Collins as an open receiver. But Streeter said he needs to do a better job of trying to create even more opportunities for what’s been one of Clemson’s top playmakers out wide.

After emerging late during his true freshman season amid injuries at the position, Collins got off to a fast start in his first season as a full-time starter, catching a touchdown in each of the first three games this season. He had 18 receptions for 290 yards through the first half of the season and still leads the team with five touchdown grabs, helping Clemson regain some of the explosiveness it lacked in the passing game a season ago.

More than one-third of Collins’ catches have covered at least 21 yards (7). And only Joseph Ngata (16.2) is averaging more yards per reception than Collins (16.1).

“He’s definitely a really, really good player that can do some really good things with the ball in his hands,” Streeter said. “That’s something else to make sure I do a better job of is getting Beaux Collins the football. And I talked to him after this last game especially, but he’s such a great kid. He said, ‘Coach, all I care about is winning.’ That’s been the mindset of all these (receivers). It’s a fun group, but I’ve got to do a better job of that.”

The next chance to do that comes Saturday when Clemson returns to action at Notre Dame.

