ESPN analyst provides his take on Tigers’ QB situation

An ESPN analyst recently discussed Clemson’s quarterback situation during an appearance on ACC Network.

ESPN’s Tom Luginbill gave some props to Dabo Swinney for the decision he made in the Tigers’ 27-21 win over Syracuse at Death Valley on Oct. 22, when Clemson’s head coach pulled starting signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei in the third quarter following his second interception (and third turnover) of the game.

Uiagalelei was of course replaced by true freshman Cade Klubnik, who rallied the Tigers from what was an 11-point deficit at the time he came in with around five minutes left in the third quarter. Clemson’s offense scored 17 points in four drives with Klubnik at the helm, as opposed to only 10 points in the eight drives Uiagalelei led prior to being benched.

“Listen, Dabo Swinney did what the head coach is supposed to do, and that’s do what’s best for the football team,” Luginbill said on ACC Network’s ACC PM show. “When the guy holding the ball, the guy playing under center – as well as he’s played up to that point, and we’ve seen significant improvement – he didn’t have his A game that day. He was costly. They’re very fortunate to come out of that game with a win.

“So, Dabo Swinney can’t worry about DJ Uiagalelei’s feelings. I know he’s propped him up, he’s trying to create a level of confidence with the young man. He’s definitive to a fault. And in that moment, what did Dabo Swinney do? He didn’t do what was best for DJ’s psyche. He did what was best for Clemson’s football team. And if that means going to Cade Klubnik and Cade Klubnik comes in and makes a couple of plays, scores 17 points, everybody goes rah-rah and everybody loves it because guess what, everybody loves the backup quarterback, particularly when he’s a highly touted true freshman coming into a season where the incumbent didn’t play well last year.”

Luginbill continued, giving his take on the Tigers’ quarterback situation going forward and whether he thinks Uiagalelei has a short leash as the starter.

“Yeah, I do (think there’s a short leash) to some degree,” he said. “But I also think there’s enough equity in the 2022 season that DJ Uiagalelei has generated to allow him to try and course correct, allow him to get back on track. Now, does that mean you go a couple of series for a quarter and you screw it up and now all of a sudden we’re going to yank you right out of there? I don’t know. I think that remains to be seen. I think a lot of that’s going to be based off a feel on the sideline.

“But number one, Dabo did the right thing. DJ acknowledged it, which was extremely mature. He said all of the right things postgame, I loved that about him. And Cade Klubnik still hasn’t played a lot of football. Yes, he gave them a spark, but he hasn’t played a lot of football. Maybe he’ll end up being the guy. Maybe he won’t.”

Despite throwing two interceptions against Syracuse and also losing a fumble that was returned 90 yards for a touchdown, Uiagalelei has only been intercepted four total times in eight games this season while throwing for 17 touchdowns and completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,803 yards.

Klubnik, who went 2-of-4 passing for 19 yards against Syracuse, has completed 9 of his 19 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown across five games this season.

