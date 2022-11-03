Uiagalelei details what went wrong versus Syracuse

In Clemson’s latest win over Syracuse back in Week 8, the Tigers barely squeaked by following a less-than-stellar performance from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who was eventually benched after three quarters of struggle at the helm.

While Uiagalelei is not proud of the way he played against the Orange, the second-year starter recognizes where he fell short and is committed to making adjustments, whatever those may be.

“I feel like there was a couple of plays where I didn’t make good decisions,” Uiagalelei said. “Two or three plays that I wish I had them back, just decisions that I wish I didn’t make. It could have been a totally different outcome and wish I could have those back.”

After going back and watching film from Syracuse on Sunday, the California native found that his biggest issue against the Orange was his decision making. Poor decision making mixed with a few costly turnovers was a recipe for near disaster for Uiagalelei and the Tigers, who barely came away with the six-point victory just two weeks ago.

“The biggest thing was decision making,” the junior said. “I feel like there’s some decisions that I should have never made and put balls in jeopardy to be able to have them picked. I think that was the biggest thing.”

While the performance was disappointing for Uiagalelei, who had been pretty solid up to that point, the quarterback took time the following day to grieve what could have been in his Syracuse performance, see where he could make improvements and then put it in the rearview ahead of another big challenge in South Bend this weekend.

“Sunday, you go back and watch the game,” Uiagalelei said. “For me to go back and watch the game, you worry about the game then, and after that you just go on and move on for the next game and just about the present time. Worry about today and all that you can do today and just continue to put your best foot forward each and every day.”

Now with another big road matchup at Notre Dame on the horizon, Uiagalelei isn’t trying to make the game bigger than it is. Following a bout with some adversity in his last game appearance, Clemson’s QB1 just wants to go out there, execute and have fun against a talented Fighting Irish team — and win, too.

“I think the biggest thing is not making the game bigger than what it is,” Uiagalelei said. “It’s going to be a big environment and a night game with all the external factors, but I think at the end of the day, you just gotta go out there and play football. You have fun. I mean, you’re playing with your brothers, 10 other guys on the team, along with yourself makes it 11, and at the end of the day it’s 11-on-11. I’ve been playing football since I was five years old, playing tackle since I was probably eight or nine, so you just can’t make it bigger than it really is. Just got to go out there and execute, have some fun and go play some football.”

