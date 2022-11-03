What We Heard: Will Shipley

Clemson running back Will Shipley spoke to the media Tuesday to discuss the bye week last week as well as the upcoming game against Notre Dame this weekend.

Before jumping into the logistics of the bye week and the game this weekend, one reporter asked Shipley how it felt to see kids on social media dressed up as him for Halloween.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “It brings a smile to my face to open up social media and to see that I am influencing and inspiring the next generation . . . It is such a great feeling, and I am blessed to be able to interact with people like that.”

Regarding the bye week this past week, Shipley was asked whether he notices a difference in how he feels physically coming off two weeks of rest compared to just one. Shipley noted that he has good self-awareness in terms of his body and how he’s feeling, so having that extra week of rejuvenation has been a good adjustment for his body and how he is feeling overall.

Shipley is no stranger to the Fighting Irish. Back when he was a recruit deciding where he would play at the next level, Notre Dame expressed tons of interest in Shipley. In fact, Shipley said that he visited South Bend four or five times during his recruiting process.

“Notre Dame was my second option behind Clemson,” Shipley disclosed. “One thing that has always stood out to me about Notre Dame is their traditions. Growing up, I used to watch Rudy, and I used to dream about playing somewhere like Notre Dame.”

Shipley was not yet on the team when Notre Dame defeated Clemson in double-overtime in 2020, the last time these two teams met during the regular season. However, he remembers witnessing the emotions and the aftermath of that game through the television screen.

“Seeing all the Notre Dame fans storming the field and getting in Trevor (Lawrence)’s face” was one prominent moment he remembered. Shipley noted that having those moments in the back of his mind will add even more fuel to the fire and will give him and the rest of his fellow Tigers that much more of a reason to get revenge on the field this Saturday.

One reporter brought up fellow running back Phil Mafah, a name that Shipley holds near and dear to his heart. When Mafah was asked during his press conference whether it bothers him that Shipley gets the majority of the credit for Clemson’s rushing attack, he had nothing but good things to say about Shipley. He was more than happy that his teammate was getting his time in the spotlight, even if it meant that he did not receive as much recognition himself.

When Shipley was told this, he was not surprised one bit at Mafah’s remarks.

“I love that dude with all my heart,” Shipley said. “He’s one of the greatest guys I’ve ever been around, and he uplifts me and makes me a better person and player every single day. He’s got everything you need to be successful in life, and that’s not just on the football field, but off of it too.”

Shipley went on to say that Mafah’s response to supporting Shipley’s success is a true testament to his character. He also alluded to the relationship between quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik, who experienced a similar situation to Shipley and Mafah following the Syracuse game, as Klubnik gave Uiagalelei all the praise and diverted the spotlight away from him despite his successful game.

“That’s what this football team is all about,” Shipley said, “and I wouldn’t want anyone else [besides Mafah] to be my brother, teammate and roommate.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney noted in his press conference how Clemson has yet to put together a complete game with offense, defense and special teams this season. As someone who is looked up to as a leader of the team, one reporter asked Shipley how he can inspire his teammates to join forces and execute a solid, well-rounded performance in all three phases of the game.

“That’s something that we’ve struggled with, and we are thankful to still be 8-0 despite those problems,” Shipley said. “But once we taste the feeling [of having a complete game] once, it’ll be something that we want again. We just have to hit it that first time, and then it will become something that we are accustomed to.”

In order to have a complete game, Shipley noted that Clemson has to keep everybody “locked in and ready to go.” Even if the Tigers are up by 20 points, like they were against Florida State back in Week 7, they have to keep their foot on the gas and not give up.

“We don’t just want to beat people—we want to punish them,” Shipley said.

Shipley and the rest of the Tigers hope to carry their undefeated record and the motivation from the heartbreaker in 2020 with them to South Bend this Saturday so they can come out on top and keep their winning streak alive.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!