Etienne off to historic start for Jacksonville

Etienne off to historic start for Jacksonville

Football

Etienne off to historic start for Jacksonville

By November 4, 2022 1:14 pm

By |

Former Clemson great Travis Etienne is having a historic season for Jacksonville after missing last year due to injury.

Etienne has 356 yards rushing in his first three starts for the Jaguars which is a franchise record.

On the season Etienne has 92 carries for 571 yards rushing for an incredible 9.2 yards per carry.  He also has 17 receptions for 157 yards.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6hr

Opening his press conference this week, Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks shared how he spent his bye week. “It was really good, body feels great coming off of a bye week,” Parks said. He then (…)

reply
21hr

We are excited to release the next episode of The Victory Lap. Chad Fairey and Tyler Corbitt both signed NIL deal(s) with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do this weekly show. In this week’s (…)

23hr

Clemson running back Will Shipley spoke to the media Tuesday to discuss the bye week last week as well as the upcoming game against Notre Dame this weekend. Before jumping into the logistics of the bye (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home