Etienne off to historic start for Jacksonville

Former Clemson great Travis Etienne is having a historic season for Jacksonville after missing last year due to injury.

Etienne has 356 yards rushing in his first three starts for the Jaguars which is a franchise record.

On the season Etienne has 92 carries for 571 yards rushing for an incredible 9.2 yards per carry. He also has 17 receptions for 157 yards.

