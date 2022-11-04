Shipley: Clemson needs ‘sense of urgency’ against Fighting Irish

Will Shipley has proven time and time again that he is an X-factor of the Clemson offense this season. Despite some ups and downs on offense this season, the sophomore running back has been a stone pillar.

The North Carolina native comes into the Notre Dame matchup on Saturday with 739 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on the season thus far. Shipley explodes off the block and isn’t afraid to play physical, which makes him not only the lead running back for the Tigers but also arguably one of the most if not the most consistent player on offense.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back discussed with the media Tuesday that the Tigers feel a sense of “urgency” ahead of this matchup. Shipley emphasized that the team and himself have actively prepared for this moment and it may be the historic venue, but Shipley indicated the Tigers have no intention of letting that sense of urgency get away.

“It’s a really big deal,” he said. “It is something we have been working toward since January and to be able to have a really big matchup against Notre Dame at their place, which I think I saw something (head) coach (Dabo) Swinney said which was it’s just a place you want to play at. It’s a place you want to compete in. So to be able to have that opportunity to put a full game together, do our thing, it’s something we have been preparing for a long time.

“You mentioned sense of urgency, I think what will help us is that we have that sense of urgency. You just apply this week because it’s Notre Dame, it’s a big atmosphere, it’s a big game. It’s just something that we’ve had, so we need to continue to keep that up. Know the game plan, know how to execute and just make plays.”

In that statement, Shipley emphasized putting a “full game together,” which is something the Tigers have struggled with this season despite an 8-0 record. The running back believes it’s on the leaders on the team to speak up, communicate and become the voices that ultimately guide the team for a consistent four quarters of football Saturday.

“It truly is on the leaders for that,” he said. “That’s something we’ve struggled with, so thankful to be 8-0 with those problems. But I think once we taste it, it will be something like we wanted again. We got to hit that first time, that first full game of great football, offense, defense, special teams. If we’re just able to get a little taste of that, I think we will become what we’re accustomed to. This football team hasn’t really gotten a good taste of that over the last two years or year and a half. As a leader, you have to keep everybody focused. You have to keep everybody in the game.”

The Tigers get another chance at that taste on Saturday in South Bend when they go head-to-head against the Fighting Irish.

