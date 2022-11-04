TCI Live from Notre Dame

South Bend, Ind. — TCI is live on location from Notre Dame Stadium.
Orange is everywhere up here Friday. Get the latest from Madison, Davis and Robert.
Former Clemson great Travis Etienne is having a historic season for Jacksonville after missing last year due to injury. Etienne has 356 yards rushing in his first three starts for the Jaguars which is a (…)
Junior offensive guard Walker Parks spoke to the media Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s game against Notre Dame. If there’s something he knows, it’s that you should never underestimate any team going into (…)
Clemson will start November with a trip to Notre Dame on Saturday. Fresh off the No. 4 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released earlier this week, a win in their final (…)
Opening his press conference this week, Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks shared how he spent his bye week. “It was really good, body feels great coming off of a bye week,” Parks said. He then (…)
Taking one game at a time is the name of the game for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. With the College Football Playoff committee releasing the initial CFP rankings, a lot of speculation surrounded where (…)
After three turnovers against Syracuse, D.J. Uiagalelei was sent to the sidelines in the third quarter of the game. However, with a week of rest and recovery, Clemson is preparing for the next task at hand, (…)
Wesley Goodwin will find out along with everyone else Saturday night how his defense fares against perhaps the most physical offense it’s seen this season. But there are two things Clemson’s first-year (…)
We are excited to release the next episode of The Victory Lap. Chad Fairey and Tyler Corbitt both signed NIL deal(s) with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do this weekly show. In this week’s (…)
The Clemson Insider is working with our good friends at Irish Sports Daily ahead of Saturday’s matchup between the fourth-ranked Tigers and the Fighting Irish in South Bend. We do this every year that (…)
Clemson running back Will Shipley spoke to the media Tuesday to discuss the bye week last week as well as the upcoming game against Notre Dame this weekend. Before jumping into the logistics of the bye (…)