Clemson makes change at quarterback against Notre Dame

After failing to get much going offensively in the first half of Saturday’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium, and on its first two possessions of the second half, fourth-ranked Clemson decided to make a change at quarterback.

True freshman Cade Klubnik replaced starting signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei on Clemson’s third possession of the third quarter, with the Tigers trailing 14-0.

DJ Uiagalelei went 13-of-19 passing for 78 yards before being replaced by Klubnik. The Tigers’ offense had managed just 125 total yards and eight first downs at the time Uiagalelei was replaced with 1:20 left in the third quarter.

Entering the Notre Dame game, Klubnik had completed 9 of his 19 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown across five games this season.

Klubnik, of course, rallied the Tigers from an 11-point deficit when he came in for Uiagalelei during Clemson’s eventual 27-21 comeback win over Syracuse on Oct. 22. However, his first pass against the Irish resulted in an interception.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!