Clemson's offense has worst showing of the season in loss to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Fourth-ranked Clemson fell to Notre Dame on Saturday 35-14 in their worst offensive showing of the season.

The offense struggled both in the run and the passing game, but what really nailed the Tigers was their inability to win the turnover margin for the second straight game. The loss to Notre Dame featured the fewest total yards for the Tigers this season.

At the conclusion of the third quarter, the Tigers only had 127 yards on offense, were 1-8 on third downs and only averaged 3.9 yards per play. They finished the game with 281 yards.

Prior to this game, Clemson’s fewest rushing yards in a game was 119 total yards. In the loss to the Irish, the Tigers only had 90 rush yards, which paled in comparison to Notre Dame’s 265.

Two interceptions by Notre Dame helped seal the Tigers’ fate. Both interceptions were made by Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, with the second one 96 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-0 Notre Dame early in the fourth quarter.

Morrison made the first interception late in the third quarter, when backup quarterback Cade Klubnik came in for the Tigers. The cornerback’s interception was deep in Clemson territory which led to another touchdown for the Irish a couple plays later.

Only Will Shipley’s touchdown run in the fourth quarter prevented Clemson from being shut out.

The Tigers leave South Bend with a loss on their record and much to figure out on the offensive side of the ball.