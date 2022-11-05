Clemson's unavailabilities for Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Clemson has released its travel roster for tonight’s game against Notre Dame.

Other than Xavier Thomas, everybody listed on the Tigers’ two-deep at the start of the week made the trip. Kobe Pace also didn’t travel, though that was expected after Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said earlier in the week the junior running back would likely be held out another week as he works his way back from a sprained ankle.

As previously reported, Thomas will miss his sixth game of the season with a foot injury. The senior defensive end had played in Clemson’s previous three games.

