ESPN College GameDay analysts make their picks for Clemson vs. Notre Dame

ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for tonight’s game between No. 4 Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) and Notre Dame (5-3) at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit all picked Clemson.

“I think it’s going to be a really hard-fought game,” Howard said. “I think Notre Dame’s going to come out with their hair on fire. But Clemson is going to pull away late against Notre Dame.”

Added Herbstreit: “I’m going with Clemson. I was torn… but I think Clemson on the road, Dabo will have them ready. It’s going to be a great game.”

