GameDay analyst: 'A lot of question marks' around Tigers' CFP ranking

There was some College Football Playoff conversation on ESPN’s College GameDay, and Pat McAfee commented on Clemson’s No. 4 spot in the initial CFP rankings released this past Tuesday.

McAfee explained why he thinks there are “a lot of question marks” around the Tigers’ ranking, pointing to the quarterback situation with DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik.

“Whenever you look at the top teams, let’s look at the quarterbacks. (Tennessee’s) Hendon Hooker, Heisman Candidate… You talk about Stetson (Georgia’s Stetson Bennett) here, he’s 25 years old, the same age as Lamar Jackson, and has already won a natty. You talk about Ohio State, they’ve got a dawg in (CJ) Stroud.

“So I think Clemson, the reason why everybody’s thinking they were maybe valued too high is now Dabo has one, I think it’s a quarterback conversation. If they lose that game (vs. Syracuse) — and I’m not calling for anybody’s job — there’s a young guy, Cade Klubnik, that might take them to the next level that maybe it’ll warrant it at the end of the season. But a lot of question marks around that Clemson at 4 ranking.”

Despite turning the ball over three times against Syracuse and subsequently being benched, Uiagalelei has only been intercepted four total times in eight games this season while throwing for 17 touchdowns and completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,803 yards.

Klubnik, who went 2-of-4 passing for 19 yards against Syracuse, has completed 9 of his 19 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown across five games this season.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) will return to action tonight at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC).

