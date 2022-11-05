Herbstreit, Howard discuss Clemson's QB situation entering Notre Dame game

On ESPN’s College GameDay, there was some talk about Clemson’s quarterback situation entering tonight’s game at Notre Dame.

Kirk Herbstreit thinks DJ Uiagalelei’s legs are the key to reigniting Clemson’s offense, and he wonders how fast the Tigers will think about turning to true freshman Cade Klubnik if Uiagalelei’s struggles from the Syracuse game continue against the Fighting Irish.

“We can get caught up in his ability to throw the ball, and he’s improved in that area. He’s more decisive,” Herbstreit said. “What I see is it’s about his running game. When he’s running the football, the offense has a better rhythm and he throws the ball better. The last two games – not just Syracuse, but the last two – under 2 yards per carry, whereas earlier in the year he was running for 5 or 6 yards, and that’s when the offense was really rolling.

“So, can they get him going running the football, which will allow them to open up their passing game. He threw two picks last game when Cade Klubnik came in. I wonder if he struggles, how quickly they’ll consider going to the freshman.”

Desmond Howard added that he believes Klubnik will certainly make an appearance against Notre Dame.

“I don’t know about you guys, when I heard Dabo just say emphatically, DJ’s my guy, DJ’s my quarterback, I’m like, are you trying to confuse me or yourself? Because it was after the game and Cade Klubnik came in and he gave the offense a lot of energy,” Howard said.

“Now, Syracuse played their part, too. There was some personal fouls that really helped drives continue for Clemson in that game. It was not like Cade Klubnik came in there and was just throwing the ball over the yard, and then Will Shipley… he actually came alive, too. I believe that DJ will start this game, but we will definitely see Cade Klubnik tonight against Notre Dame.”

Kickoff of tonight’s game between the Tigers and Irish from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

