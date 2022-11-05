How does Herbstreit see playoff field shaking out?

During some College Football Playoff conversation on ESPN’s College GameDay, Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on how many SEC teams he believes will make the playoff.
Herbstreit thinks that number will be just one and gave an idea of how he sees the four-team playoff field shaking out.
“I guess I’m looking at TCU and potentially Clemson as winning,” he said. “I think the Big Ten champ, the SEC champ and potentially Clemson and TCU could be there… I think one will come from the SEC.”
Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) of course checked it at No. 4 in the initial CFP rankings released this past Tuesday, behind No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia, and ahead of No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 TCU.
