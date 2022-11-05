Howard thinks Clemson is Vulnerable against Irish

No. 4 Clemson may be vulnerable Saturday night when they battle Notre Dame at 7:30 on NBC according to one member of the GameDay crew.

Desmond Howard make that prediction on ESPN wondering if the QB situation is resolved for the Tigers.

“The team that might be a little vulnerable just might be the Clemson Tigers,” said Howard on Saturday morning’s ESPN SportsCenter. “They are No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings but they are 3.5 point favorites, the quarterback issue has not really been resolved. DJ Uiagalelei has not played great. Cade Klubnik came in and saved them against Syracuse and now they are playing Notre Dame an offense that has averaged over 40 points in their last two games.”

The Irish scored 44 against UNLV and then 41 against Syracuse in their last two games.

