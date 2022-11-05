Pollack: Clemson doesn't have 'a great side of the football'

David Pollack talked about Clemson on ESPN’s College GameDay and said he doesn’t think the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC) are elite on either side of the ball.

Pollack wonders if Clemson’s offense can elevate its level of play by the time the playoff rolls around should the Tigers make it.

“I think when you look at the top teams in the country, all of them have a great side of the football – except Clemson,” he said. “When I look at Clemson, they’re good on defense. I don’t think they’re great, they’re not elite like they’ve been. They’re good on offense, they’re not great like they’ve been. You start looking at everybody else with Ohio State and Tennessee and Michigan’s offense and TCU’s offense, you start comparing.

“So, I just wonder if they can get this offense fixed and get above good — get to great to see if they can win and win in the College Football Playoff.”

No. 4 Clemson will return to action tonight at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC).

