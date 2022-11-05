TCI Game Day: Clemson at Notre Dame

South Bend, Ind — It is Game Day in Notre Dame Stadium where the No. 4 Tigers look to defeat Notre Dame and move to 9-0 on the season.

Clemson hopes to continue the longest win streak in the nation and continue the march to the College Football Playoff.

Location: Notre Dame Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 PM



Television: NBC

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett, Zora Stephenson

2022 Record: Clemson 8-0, Notre Dame 5-3

ACC Record: Clemson 6-0

Series History: Clemson lead the series 4-2

Last Meeting: Clemson won 34-10 on December 19, 2020

CLEMSON, NOTRE DAME SQUARE OFF AGAIN ON SATURDAY

After meeting only twice in Clemson’s first 119 seasons of play, Clemson and Notre Dame will meet for the fifth time in eight seasons when the Tigers and

Fighting Irish renew acquaintances on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. In its most recent contest, Clemson recorded its 38th consecutive home victory, setting the ACC record and tying the 1919-27 Fighting Irish for the 10th-longest

home winning streak in FBS history. Those Irish teams under the guidance of College Football Hall of Famer Knute Rockne were a combined 78-7-3 at all venues in the seasons comprising that streak.

But Clemson has supplemented its historic home streak with the nation’s best road record since 2015. Clemson’s 34-4 road record in that span gives the Tigers a national-best .895 road winning percentage, and Clemson’s 34 road wins since 2015 are three more than any other FBS program and five more than any other Power Five program.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson (14) attempting to extend the nation’s longest active winning streak.

– Clemson attempting to tie the third-longest winning streak in Clemson history (15 from 1947-49).

– Clemson attempting to open a season 9-0 for the seventh time in program history (1948, 1981, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019). Each of the previous six teams won a conference title, and five of the six played for the national championship (1981, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019).

– Clemson attempting to improve to 5-2 all-time against Notre Dame.

– Clemson attempting to move to 2-1 in road games at Notre Dame. Clemson won its first trip to Notre Dame Stadium to date in 1979 and dropped a doubleovertime game in 2020.

– Head Coach Dabo Swinney attempting to improve to 4-1 all-time against Notre Dame.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 31-6-2 against FBS independents since the NCAA split Division I into the divisions now known as the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision in 1978.

– Clemson attempting to win a 14th straight game against FBS independents dating to 1988. (Note: Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame in 2020 came during

Notre Dame’s lone year of ACC membership.)

– Clemson (34) attempting to add to the most road wins by any program in the nation since 2015.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 35-4 in true road games since 2015.

– Clemson seeking a seventh consecutive road win. Clemson’s six-game road winning streak is the secondlongest active streak in the country.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST NOTRE DAME

Saturday’s game will be the seventh meeting alltime between Clemson and Notre Dame, and only the third meeting at Notre Dame all-time. All four on campus regular season meetings have been decided by one possession, while Clemson convincingly won both postseason matchups, a 30-3 win in the 2018 Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas and a 34-10 win in the 2020 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C.

Only five current FBS schools have played Notre Dame at least five times and have a winning record against the Irish. At 4-2 against Notre Dame all-time, Clemson stands with Florida State (6-5), Michigan (25-17-1), Nebraska

(8-7-1) and Ohio State (5-2) in that category.

Clemson has ranked in the top 15 in the nation heading into the Notre Dame game in every meeting, including a No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup in the 2018 Cotton Bowl that was the first meeting of undefeated teams in College Football Playoff history and a No. 1 vs. No. 4 matchup in 2020 that was the highest-ranked matchup of ACC teams in conference history.

CLEMSON FOLLOWING OPEN DATES

Since joining the ACC as a charter member in 1953, Clemson has played 62 regular season games following off weeks. The Tigers are 43-19 in those contests.

Clemson is 16-2 under Head Coach Dabo Swinney when playing a regular season game following an off week, including two such occurrences in the 2013, 2014, 2019 and 2020 seasons. Clemson has won 14 of its last 15 regular season games after open weeks, including each of its last 10. Those figures include games following two open dates in the COVID-19-impacted

2020 season, one of which resulted in 21 days between regular season games when Clemson followed an open week with a game cancellation.

PRIME TIME IS CLEMSON’S TIME

Clemson’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Notre Dame will represent Clemson’s sixth night game of the 2022 season. Clemson is 5-0 in prime time in 2022.

The contest will be Clemson’s 53rd night game since the start of the 2015 season. In that time, Clemson is 45-7 in night games, including a 26-4 mark since the start of the 2018 season.

Though Saturday’s game will be played at Notre Dame Stadium, Clemson has won its last 19 night games in Death Valley, a streak that dates to the middle of the 2013 season.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 31, Notre Dame 10

Davis – Clemson 26, Notre Dame 17

Madison – Clemson 28, Notre Dame 14

