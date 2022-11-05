Tigers headed back to Charlotte for ACC Championship

Clemson is headed back to Charlotte after a one-year hiatus from the ACC Championship Game.

With Syracuse’s 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC, No. 4 CFP) have clinched the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

After failing to make the ACC Championship Game last year following a run of six straight appearances in the conference title game, Clemson is now set to play for the league championship for the seventh time in eight years dating to 2015 and the eighth time since 2011.

Since 2011, the Tigers have won seven ACC Championships, including six straight from 2015-20.

Clemson will vie for its eighth ACC title under Dabo Swinney when the 2022 ACC Championship Game takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 8 p.m. on ABC.

The Tigers take the field at Notre Dame tonight (7:30 p.m., NBC) before concluding the regular season with a three-game homestand against Louisville, Miami and South Carolina at Death Valley.

Clemson’s likely opponent in the ACC title game is North Carolina (8-1, 5-0, No. 17 CFP), which beat Virginia on Saturday in Charlottesville.

