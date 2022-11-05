Tigers trail Irish by two touchdowns at halftime

Fourth-ranked Clemson trailed Notre Dame, 14-0, at halftime of Saturday’s game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

In a first half that featured minimal offense on both sides, special teams was the difference early.

Notre Dame (5-3) blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown less than six minutes into the first quarter, then added a touchdown on offense late in the second quarter to take a two-score lead into the locker rooms.

After a pair of holding calls against wide receiver Beaux Collins derailed Clemson’s opening possession, the Tigers were forced to punt. Notre Dame then proceeded to block that punt – its sixth blocked kick of the season in eight games – and Prince Kollie returned it 17 yards for a touchdown to give the Irish a 7-0 lead at the 9:08 mark of the first quarter.

The Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC) got the ball back after Notre Dame’s special teams score and drove to the Irish 38-yard line, where Clemson faced a fourth-and-4. The Tigers decided to go for it and ended up turning it over on downs after a deep pass from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei fell incomplete to his intended receiver, Collins.

The two teams began exchanging punts after Clemson’s turnover on downs, and following a career-long 67-yard boot on the Tigers’ next possession, punter Aidan Swanson’s short 24-yard punt on Clemson’s following possession gave Notre Dame good field position at its own 47-yard line.

The Irish moved the ball to the Clemson 24-yard line but had to settle for a field goal attempt, which Notre Dame kicker Blake Grupe missed from 42 yards out.

Clemson failed to capitalize on the missed field goal, however, and had to punt the ball back to Notre Dame after picking up just one first down.

The Irish took over at their own 22-yard line and marched right down the field, running the ball nine straight times before an 11-yard pass from quarterback Drew Pyne to tight end Michael Mayer gave Notre Dame a first-and-goal from the 5.

Pyne used his legs to punch it in on the next play, running for a 5-yard score that extended Notre Dame’s lead to 14-0 with 38 seconds left in the half, capping an 11-play, 78-yard drive.

Things got chippy as the two teams went to break. After the half ended with Uiagalelei being sacked for the second time, Clemson and Notre Dame players had to be separated before going their separate ways to the locker rooms.

Clemson finished the first half with just 71 total yards, while Notre Dame had 163. Uiagalelei went 9-of-12 passing for 41 yards as the Tigers managed only four first downs and went 0-for-5 on third downs and 0-for-1 on fourth down.

Clemson will receive the second-half kickoff.

