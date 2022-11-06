Etienne shines again, accomplishes NFL career first

Travis Etienne played a huge role in helping the Jacksonville Jaguars rally from a 17-point hole to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 27-20, on Sunday in Jacksonville.

The former Clemson running back carried the ball 28 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns. It was his third straight 100-yard game and the first multi-touchdown game of his young NFL career.

Etienne’s 1-yard score in the second quarter cut Jacksonville’s deficit to 17-7, and he later found the end zone from 5 yards out for the Jaguars’ go-ahead touchdown that made the score 24-20 just four seconds into the fourth quarter.

The 2021 first-round draft pick entered Sunday’s game with 92 carries for 571 yards and two touchdowns to go with 17 catches for 157 yards.

Etienne’s former Clemson teammate, Trevor Lawrence, turned in a solid performance for the Jags while completing 25 of his 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. He also had 53 yards rushing on six carries.

Twice as nice for ETN! Today’s the first multi-touchdown game for our guy @swaggy_t1 with the @Jaguars 🏈

📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNghmB

pic.twitter.com/uTMybOTD94 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 6, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

