TCI: Taste of South Bend

Feature

November 6, 2022

The Clemson Insider spent the weekend in South Bend for the 2022 edition of Clemson vs. Notre Dame. Despite a tough road loss for the Tigers, TCI enjoyed all of what South Bend had to offer, especially some great food spots we recommend for any football fans visiting the home of the Fighting Irish.

Location #1: Brother’s

Brothers is a sports bar located in the Downtown District surrounding the Notre Dame campus. With the perfect corner location, fans flooded in on Friday to grab a bite to eat before walking around Notre Dame’s historic campus. The food was American bar cuisine and was just what we needed before a day on the Irish’s campus.

Location #2: The Lauber Kitchen & Bar

The Lauber Kitchen & Bar was TCI’s favorite dinner spot of the weekend. The menu featured pizza, salads, burgers, ribs, sandwiches and more. The venue was filled with Clemson fans and provided a nice outdoor space for dining as well.

The pizza was truly delicious and the ribs were also highly rated by the TCI staff. We definitely recommend this restaurant for a quick, relaxing dinner in South Bend.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Location #3: O’ Rourke’s Public House

TCI couldn’t leave South Bend before stopping into an Irish Pub restaurant for a quick lunch on game day. Our staff was seated almost immediately after entering, which was great, especially as the restaurant was so close to the stadium and fans flooded the streets looking for a bite to eat before the game.

Again, the food was great and the atmosphere was exactly what you would want on game day. For an Irish Pub restaurant, the menu had great variety, featuring some TCI favorites—fish and chips, the garden salad and boneless wings. Overall, TCI highly recommends.

 

 

 

 

