Tigers take hard fall in AP Poll

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 10 of the season.

Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll.

Notre Dame (6-3) took advantage of a pair of non-offensive touchdowns and an interception deep in Tiger territory that led to another score to defeat Clemson, 35-14, on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. Defensively, Clemson allowed a season-high 263 rushing yards. The loss snapped Clemson’s nation-leading 14-game winning streak. Earlier in the evening, by virtue of Pitt’s win over Syracuse, the Tigers clinched a place in the ACC Championship Game, which takes place in Charlotte on Dec. 3. With its 2022 road slate now complete, Clemson will conclude the regular season with a three-game homestand, beginning with Saturday’s contest against Louisville at Death Valley (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

You can see the full AP Poll following Week 10 of the season below:

25 Florida State (6-3) ACC – 78

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1

