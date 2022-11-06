Tigers take hard fall in AP Poll

Football

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 10 of the season.

Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll.

Notre Dame (6-3) took advantage of a pair of non-offensive touchdowns and an interception deep in Tiger territory that led to another score to defeat Clemson, 35-14, on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. Defensively, Clemson allowed a season-high 263 rushing yards.

The loss snapped Clemson’s nation-leading 14-game winning streak. Earlier in the evening, by virtue of Pitt’s win over Syracuse, the Tigers clinched a place in the ACC Championship Game, which takes place in Charlotte on Dec. 3.

With its 2022 road slate now complete, Clemson will conclude the regular season with a three-game homestand, beginning with Saturday’s contest against Louisville at Death Valley (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

You can see the full AP Poll following Week 10 of the season below:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Georgia (9-0)

SEC
vs Tennessee W 27-13
 1,574 (62)
2
Ohio State (9-0)

Big Ten
@ Northwestern W 21-7
 1,500 (1)
3
Michigan (9-0)

Big Ten
1
@ Rutgers W 52-17
 1,455
4
TCU (9-0)

Big 12
3
vs Texas Tech W 34-24
 1,361
5
Tennessee (8-1)

SEC
3
@ Georgia L 27-13
 1,339
6
Oregon (8-1)

Pac-12
2
@ Colorado W 49-10
 1,258
7
LSU (7-2)

SEC
8
vs Alabama W 32-31
 1,132
8
USC (8-1)

Pac-12
1
vs California W 41-35
 1,061
9
UCLA (8-1)

Pac-12
1
@ Arizona State W 50-36
 1,040
10
Alabama (7-2)

SEC
4
@ LSU L 32-31
 1,009
11
Ole Miss (8-1)

SEC
@ Texas A&M W 31-28
 962
12
Clemson (8-1)

ACC
7
@ Notre Dame L 35-14
 938
13
Utah (7-2)

Pac-12
1
vs Arizona W 45-20
 881
14
Penn State (7-2)

Big Ten
2
@ Indiana W 45-14
 735
15

ACC
2
@ Virginia W 31-28
 676
16
Tulane (8-1)

American Athletic
3
@ Tulsa W 27-13
 607
17
4
vs Wake Forest W 30-21
 547
18
Texas (6-3)

Big 12
@ Kansas State W 34-27
 399
19
Liberty (8-1)

IA Independents
4
@ Arkansas W 21-19
 358
20
Notre Dame (6-3)

IA Independents
vs Clemson W 35-14
 316
21
Illinois (7-2)

Big Ten
7
vs Michigan State L 23-15
 262
22
UCF (7-2)

American Athletic
3
@ Memphis W 35-28
 257
23

Big 12
10
vs Texas L 34-27
 247
24
Washington (7-2)

Pac-12
vs Oregon State W 24-21
 187

 

25

ACC
@ Miami (FL) W 45-3
 78
Others receiving votes:

Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1

Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

